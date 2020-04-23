Local school districts are making plans for 2020 graduation ceremonies

Some are deciding to hold virtual graduations, while others are delaying ceremonies until June or July.

ARKANSAS, USA — Seniors in high school are preparing to graduate, but their graduation ceremonies may look a little different this year.

School districts in our area are making plans for their 2020 graduation ceremonies. Some are deciding to hold virtual graduations, while others are delaying ceremonies until June or July.

"I would say today’s additions aren’t what anybody envisioned and you hate it because you’d like it to be like it always is but I don’t think there’s anything in America that’s like it always is right now," says Rick Schaeffer with Springdale Schools.

The Springdale School District plans to hold a virtual graduation at the end of May.

They are hoping the gathering restrictions will be lifted and they can plan an in-person ceremony for late June or July.

Schaeffer says he hopes this will still be special for students and their families.

"The people that we’ve polled around the country, nobody is doing one like we are and that doesn’t mean that ours is best but it will be unique and I think our students will be very proud," he said.

Madeline Almond is a senior at Van Buren High School and picked up her cap and gown today with her classmates.

She says she never expected her senior year to go like this and would rather wait to have a graduation ceremony in the summer than do one online or not have one at all.

"I'd love to have a graduation ceremony it doesn't really bother me that it would be later but id rather do that than nothing at all," said Madeline.

The Van Buren School District says it’s still deciding on plans for the 2020 graduation.