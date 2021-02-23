Local restaurants receive Arkansas Food Hall of Fame recognition

Instead of an in-person celebration, the Division of Arkansas Heritage highlighted the finalists and presented the awards during a Facebook live.

JOHNSON, Ark. — The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame announced its 2021 inductees Monday (Feb. 22).

Instead of an in-person celebration, the Division of Arkansas Heritage highlighted the finalists and presented the awards during a Facebook live.

Three local nominees won their categories tonight.

Proprietor of the year went to Matt McClure, Executive Chef at "The Hive" at 21C Museum Hotel in Bentonville. The award honors a chef, cook and/or

a restaurant owner in Arkansas who has made significant achievements in the food industry.

Out of 13 finalists, Monte Ne Inn Chicken in Rogers and Feltner's Whataburger in Russellville were inducted into the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. This award recognizes those long-standing restaurants that have become legendary attractions in Arkansas.