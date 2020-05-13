Local restaurants follow COVID-19 safety precautions after reopening

Before walking into any restaurant in the state you must have your mask on.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Indoor dining for restaurants across the state can now open for business, but how are employees getting restaurants to comply with Governor Asa Hutchinson's COVID-19 safety orders?

Before walking into any restaurant in the state you must have your mask on, but some people might forget theirs.

At Ed Walkers in Fort Smith, they have you covered.

“We are providing masks to customers who don’t have them and 9 out of 10 people walking in the door didn’t even know that," said Ted Cserna, owner of Ed Walkers

Ed Walkers is the oldest restaurant in Fort Smith, going on its 78th year of business.

Despite the financial struggles that most mom and pop shops are facing during the coronavirus pandemic, Ed Walkers continue to fight to keep its doors open.

Times are extremely hard, being open isn’t necessarily a good thing right now just because of added expenses.” Cserna said. "Cost of good are just through the roof, it’s not just a little higher it’s double and triple what it was 60 days ago and literally, on some items you’re losing money every time you sell it."

Although the world seemed almost normal again Tuesday (May 12), as customers walked in the dining room they were greeted with big smiles the peeked out of protective face covers.

Ashley Carver and Mercedes Ford live down the street from Ed Walkers and say they couldn't wait to sit inside to have a hot meal at their favorite restaurant once again.

“It’s not the same out of a styrofoam box. Today it was so nice not being able to eat out of a styrofoam box in your car or having to go home and sit on your couch and eat it," Carver said.

The two say they remembered to wear their masks and watched staff sanitize their table before being seated.

“They were cleaning the tables with bleach so it’s completely safe," Ford said. "They are making sure everyone is safe and they are taking the proper measures."