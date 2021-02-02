Local restaurants expect several curbside orders this Super Bowl Sunday

The Super Bowl is this week and restaurants think lots of people will be ordering out for the big game.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it like everything else won’t be the same as in year’s past.

“We do plan on being fairly busy. We will probably have what tables we can have filled,” Foghorn's General Manager Sarah Golmon said.

Across Foghorn’s five Northwest Arkansas locations they don’t expect for their revenue on Super Bowl Sunday to be much different than in years past with more to-go orders for people watching the big game at home.

“We do always have quite a few to-go orders and this year I think it’s going to be the same if not more," she said. "We do now offer an online ordering system, so I think that will also increase our to-go orders."

Golmon says if you are someone who wants to watch the game at a restaurant, they will not be taking reservations, so you’ll want to get there early because there is a capacity limit.

“If you have a large to-go order, it’s always good to call ahead, so that way you’re not waiting too long for your order because we can be really busy at times especially around the game starting and half time,” she said.

Sassy’s Red House in Fayetteville also say Super Bowl Sunday isn’t a big night for people to be watching the game at the restaurant, but they do get a lot of to-go and catering orders. General manager, Randy Ivy says because the Kansas City Chiefs are playing in the game, they could have more people choosing to dine-in than usual.

“Of course, with the area we are in there are a lot of Kansas City Chiefs fans and just leading up to the Super Bowl every week we were pretty much packed with as much people as we could get in here cause everyone wants to see if their team is going to the Superbowl,” he said.

Ivy say if you plan on having a large order, they need some notice.