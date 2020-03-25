Local Relief Network Created to Provide Essential Meals for NWA Healthcare Community

Ropeswing Hospitality Group joins forces with Tyson Foods and local farms and purveyors to provide essential meals to medical teams at Mercy Hospital NWA.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — A local relief network has been formed by a group of Northwest Arkansas businesses and farms, with a mission to provide essential meals to health care workers in response to COVID-19.

Runway Group, Ropeswing Hospitality Group, Tyson Foods, Summit Aviation Bentonville, and multiple local food producers helped to create the relief network.

The first 100 meals were prepared (with methods in place in respect to CDC guidelines) in the kitchen of Pressroom in Bentonville and delivered to Mercy Northwest Arkansas in Rogers on Mar. 24. by Summit Aviation Bentonville.

The food is provided by Tyson Foods, Rios Family Farm, KT Produce, Red Barn and Fat Top Farms.

"We are humbled by the response of our community to assist health care workers during this unprecedented onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers. “Our co-workers are working tirelessly to care for suspected and confirmed cases while also preparing for the potential of large numbers of hospitalized patients. Many times our staff has difficulty taking the time to feed themselves, and the coordination of meals to help sustain their strength and focus is an exceptionally thoughtful gift."

Health care organizations are encouraged to contact relief network organizers if interested in receiving these free essential meals.

“A community is only strong when everyone does their small part to help,” said Cristina Alvarado of Rios Family Farm. “In this case, the goal is to embrace each other and give as much, or as little, as we can to overcome a health and economic crisis that affects us all. It’s even more meaningful for me because I am a health professional at Mercy Northwest Arkansas, and I am serving my community on different fronts.”