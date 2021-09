Local organizations train area bars on bystander intervention of sexual assault

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas Center for Sexual Assault has partnered with SAFE Bar Network to provide a bystander intervention training program to local bars in Fayetteville.

SAFE bar network is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization with a mission to prevent sexual harassment and assault.

On Sunday (Sept. 12), the NWA Center for Sexual Assault alongside Bar Safe Network will provide a bystander intervention training to local bar employees in Fayetteville, providing them with tools and bystander intervention techniques to prevent sexual harassment and assault.