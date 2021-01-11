Local organization collecting items for military care packages

ROGERS, Ark. — Socks and Cookies is hosting its 5th annual "Spreading Joy to those Deployed" fundraiser drive this month.
The nonprofit organization will be sending holiday care packages to deployed service members around the world.
The nonprofit is celebrating by hosting a “12 Days of Christmas” campaign that encourages community members to donate a specific item each day.
Here is a list of items needed for the drive:
- Cookies
- Trail mix
- Lip balm
- Jerky sticks
- Hygiene kits
- Protein bars
- Playing cards
- Bottled water
- Coffee packets
- 5 hr. energy shots
- Black crew socks
You can drop off your donation at any of the following locations:
- Socks and Cookies Office - 1200 W. Walnut Suite #3403, Rogers, AR
- Hartz Pet Company – 803 SE Plaza Ave Suite #3 Bentonville, AR.
- Cooper Realty - 903 N.47th St. Rogers, AR.
The event began on Nov. 3 and will be going on through Nov. 17.
The mission of Socks and Cookies is to raise funds and send care packages to deployed troops and give them “a piece of home” while they are away from their family and friends.