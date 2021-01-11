Local organization collecting items for military care packages

Socks and Cookies is collecting donations for holiday care packages that will be sent to deployed service members around the world.

ROGERS, Ark. — Socks and Cookies is hosting its 5th annual "Spreading Joy to those Deployed" fundraiser drive this month.

The nonprofit organization will be sending holiday care packages to deployed service members around the world.

The nonprofit is celebrating by hosting a “12 Days of Christmas” campaign that encourages community members to donate a specific item each day.

Here is a list of items needed for the drive:

Cookies

Trail mix

Lip balm

Jerky sticks

Hygiene kits

Protein bars

Playing cards

Bottled water

Coffee packets

5 hr. energy shots

Black crew socks

You can drop off your donation at any of the following locations:

Socks and Cookies Office - 1200 W. Walnut Suite #3403, Rogers, AR

Hartz Pet Company – 803 SE Plaza Ave Suite #3 Bentonville, AR.

Cooper Realty - 903 N.47th St. Rogers, AR.

The event began on Nov. 3 and will be going on through Nov. 17.