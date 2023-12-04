Local nonprofit seeks to collect 23,000 diapers during annual diaper drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas has set out to collect 23,000 diapers during its annual diaper drive.
The Healthy Families Program Annual Diaper Drive will take place April 1-30 to collect diapers to distribute throughout the year to the families enrolled in the program.
Healthy Families is a home-based parenting program serving young parents between the ages of 12 and 24 in Benton County. To enroll in the program, moms must be pregnant or have a child three months of age or under.
Families can stay in the program until their child is three years old. Along with support, Healthy Families provides developmental screenings, nutrition information and assistance with all parenting questions.
The program also offers weekly visits with each family that include resources, such as diapers, household essentials, and monthly group events that offer a community for families, giving them a chance to explore new experiences.
2023 marks the fifth year of the Child Care Aware of NWA Healthy Families Diaper Drive.
Donations can be dropped off at the following locations:
Monetary donations can also be made online by clicking this link here.
