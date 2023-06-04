NWA nonprofits host heartwarming event

NWA Gives Day allowed the community to make a donation to a local non-profit as they help community members in need.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — April 6th was a day filled with kindness for -and from- the Northwest Arkansas community, with the goal to make NWA the most generous place in the world.

The Ozark Mission Project is one of the many organizations that participated in NWA Gives Day, where volunteers spent all day giving back.

"Our neighbor Ms. Ruby agreed to let us come out here and build her a wheelchair ramp so she could safely get in and out of her house," said the Director of Programs and Communications for Ozark Mission Project Jules Anderson.

The nonprofit goes the extra mile across the state to help those who need it, but its main priority is "making time to give time"

"We actually do this work by bringing youth volunteers from across the country to spend a week in a hands-on mission, to build wheelchair ramps, to build decks, repair homes, paint houses, do yard work, anything that helps a neighbor take care of their house," Anderson explained.

The Ozark Mission Project spent NWA Gives Day helping the community, all while another nonprofit called For The Love is feeding the community and building relationships.

"Our mission is to fight poverty and cultivate community through something called neighbor nights that we have twice a week now, one in Rogers and one in Bentonville on Thursdays. where we have a free meal for the community and everybody is invited," Said Co-founder Melinda Williams.

Thursday evening, co-founders said they raised nearly $7,000, but hope for $10,000 for future plans for the organization.

"This is getting poured back into neighbor nights that feed and love the community. Focusing on intentional relationships with all different types of people that live within Northwest Arkansas," Williams said.

And Williams says they even plan to add more locations across NWA.

"We are planning to launch into Springdale next, that's kind of our next goal. So next Monday we actually have a pop-up neighbor night at the Jones Center in Springdale from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m., where we'll provide a free meal for anybody that shows up," Williams explained.

NWA gives organizers tell us that its hope is to raise close to $750,000 today to go back to the community.

If you would like to make a donation you can go to the nonprofit organization's website of your choice and make your donations.

