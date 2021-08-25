Local high school football goes high-tech with live-streaming

Local schools in the Northwest Arkansas area are implementing a live-streaming service that fans can access from home.

ARKANSAS, USA — Some high school athletic departments in our area are utilizing a live-streaming service that is sweeping the nation.

The National Federation of State High School Associations, or the NFHS, has started offering a streaming service to watch high school sports games from home for a monthly charge or a one-time fee to cover the year.

The NHFS network is providing schools with stationary cameras that can track player movement and the position of the ball, so the cameras can be run without an operator. The system is around 10 dollars a month or 80 dollars a year to subscribe to the network.

"When COVID hit last year, it was very beneficial, because we were limited seating through the AAA, so we had a lot of live stream views using the NFHS network," said Steven Fein, the Elkins Athletic Director.

The Arkansas Broadcasters' Association has kept an eye on the NFHS network growth over the past four years. The network has an exclusivity clause that does not allow other local networks or other entities to live-stream those games.

“They can flip from a subscription-based business model to an advertisement-based business model, which would essentially wipe broadcasters off the map,” said Luke Story, the Executive Director of Arkansas Broadcasters Association.

Schools like Greenwood, Bentonville, Greenland, and others, who have signed a contract with NFHS, say they enjoy the ease of the service and it's been helpful over the pandemic.