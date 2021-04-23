Local health units to offer Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

The Arkansas Department of Health will be offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine starting next week.

The Moderna vaccine is available for people 18 or older. It is given in two doses that are a month apart. When receiving the first dose, people will be scheduled for an appointment to receive the second dose.

The vaccine will be available free of charge but they ask that people should still bring their insurance cards. If no insurance is available, the vaccine will still be available at no cost.

The Arkansas Department of Health says COVID-19 vaccines have undergone rigorous reviews that have proven them to be both safe and effective. The COVID-19 vaccine protects not only the person receiving the vaccine but the person’s family, friends, and community from getting COVID-19. If a person does get COVID-19, it will help prevent them from getting a severe case that could lead to hospitalization or even death.

To schedule an appointment, you may call a health unit close to you or call the statewide vaccine call line at 1-800-985-6030. After-hours appointments may be available on Tuesdays. Health units are available in every county in the state.

For more information on local health units, visit healthy.arkansas.gov.

To learn more about the vaccine and the ADH vaccination plan click here.