Local gyms reopen after closing due to COVID-19

Although many chains are choosing to stay closed a little longer, local gyms are opening up for business.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Gyms were allowed to open back up with special restrictions Monday (May 4)

After closing their doors because of COVID-19 many local gyms are starting to open back up. At Ozark Iron Gym coming back means more than just a lift.

“I can not tell you how good it feels to get in here and sweat,” said Zach Friendman.

Emotions overwhelmed Friedman as he walked through the gym doors after nearly six weeks of home workouts.

“Yes, we are here! I tried to do what I could but it’s not the same as having the wealth of equipment here and the community,” Friedman said.

Along with Friedman, gym owner Will Anthony also missed the gym community. He says it’s what he missed the most.

“It’s very tight-knit in here, it’s a gym family, we’re a small gym community it’s locally owned I literally know everyone who goes here just about,” Anthony said.

In order to help out gym-goers, Anthony didn't charge them for the month of April. While trying to help his members, he says they ended up helping him.

“While we were closed I had some guys put together a Venmo and start sending money into the gym which was awesome because we didn’t ask for it but they did it anyway,” Anthony said.

55 people donated their monthly dues plus some to the gym.

“It meant a lot to me just to show the work I put into the gym is reciprocated by my people, like loving this place enough to be like 'hey man we want to do what I can to help you stay open',” Anthony said.

Friedman says he's proud to know Anthony and be a part of this gym family.