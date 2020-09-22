Local firefighter to donate a kidney to his young son

Siloam Springs firefighter Zac Griggs will be donating a kidney to his young son on November 12.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A young boy is getting another chance at life thanks to a kidney donation from his father, who is also a local firefighter.

In October of 2018, Zac and Jennifer Griggs of Siloam Springs welcomed a happy, healthy baby boy named Ethan.

Suddenly at 13 months old, Ethan woke up one night vomiting.

“We took him to the ER. We took him to Children’s Northwest and he coded thereafter they got him back they called in a helicopter, they flew us to Little Rock,” Jennifer said.

Fighting for his life and in need of emergency surgery, 80% of Ethan's large intestine was removed and he was put on a ventilator. His heart was functioning at only 30% and he was in multiple organ failure.

The family was eventually transferred to a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

"When we got there, he was admitted into their intestinal rehab program," Jennifer said. "They changed a few things on his nutrition and ran a couple of tests, and finally, his bowels started working again like they were supposed to.”

Ethan was diagnosed with kidney failure and put on the organ recipient list.

“Kidney patients wait on that list for four years until they receive an organ,” his father Zac said.

Both of Ethan's parents decided to get tested to see if they could donate and luckily, Zac, a Siloam Springs firefighter, was a match.

“We were just very blessed that I was a match and we could go through with it,” Zac said.

While the family still waits for the surgery, they travel three times a week to Little Rock for Dialysis.

“My work it’s a big brotherhood and everyone’s been there to support us and pick up extra work so I can take my son to Little Rock,” Zac said.

12 days ago, Ethan became a big brother to baby Kayden. While the parents are getting very little sleep these days, they say they still hope to raise awareness for kidney disease.

“They just built the Children’s in Springdale and they don’t have a dialysis unit there and no ICU capabilities,” Zac said.

With everything Ethan has overcome and all that he still faces, his parents say he's a miracle. Thanks to the organ donation from his father, he will keep on bringing joy to this world.

Ethan's kidney transplant is scheduled for Nov. 12.