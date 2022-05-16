Local fire departments help remove 149 dogs during house fire

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire after local fire departments helped remove 149 dogs from the fire with only 73 surviving.

AVOCA, Ark. — An investigation is underway in Benton County after 149 dogs were removed from a home during a fire.

According to Avoca Fire Department Chief Brian Ervin, the department received a call Saturday morning, May 14, to a home on Deason Road of a fire taking place in the Avoca area.

Ervin says when crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke and the homeowners trying to get dogs out of the house. He says firefighters joined efforts to get dogs out of the house including doing search and rescue.

Ervin says some of the dogs rescued received breathing treatments using special masks. He also says the family of 5 or 6 made it out safe and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters from Rogers, Beaver Lake, Little Flock, Nebco and Pea Ridge responded and helped attempt to rescue the dogs.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office says a total of 149 dogs were removed from the home.

“149 dogs that needed to be removed. Only 73 survived and were taken to the Rogers Humane Society," said the Benton County Sherriff's Office. "The Benton County Fire Marshall is investigating “

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating as well due to the number of dogs removed from the home.

