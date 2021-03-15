Local fans react to Razorbacks moving forward in March Madness Tournament

After last year's basketball season was cut short, local Razorback fans are excited to watch the Hogs taken on Colgate College on March 19th.

“Colgate college is nothing to sleep on, this game is going to be a very fast-paced. There is going to be a lot of heavy shooting,” says Sven Larson.

Local Razorback fans are looking forward to seeing their favorite players, and to see how far the Hogs will make it in the tournament.

“Moses Moody is probably the best player on the Razorbacks right now, I think he’s going to do big things, he’s just one of those guys that plays really hard nose defense,” says Larson.