Local cities make SafeWise Top 20 Safest Places to Live in Arkansas 2021 list

Cave Springs was listed as the safest place to live in the state. SafeWise uses FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country.

ARKANSAS, USA — Several cities in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley made the SafeWise Arkansas’s 20 Safest Cities of 2021 list.

Cave Springs was listed as the number one safest place to live in Arkansas, and Greenwood, Bella Vista, Gentry and Centerton were listed in the top ten.

The "safest" cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer.

SafeWise uses FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country.

Here are the 10 Safest Cities in Arkansas for 2021, according to SafeWise:

1. Cave Springs

2. Greenbrier

3. Austin

4. Greenwood

5. Bella Vista

6. Vilonia

7. Gentry

8. Pottsville

9. White Hall

10. Centerton