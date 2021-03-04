Local churches plan in-person Easter celebrations

Leaders are encouraging people to wear face masks to the service, but they say they feel safe hosting the event outdoors.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Multiple churches in Fort Smith are planning to gather in Hunt Park off Old Greenwood Road for a sunrise Easter service this Sunday (April 4).

Reverend Steven Kurtz with Central Presbyterian Church says the entire community is welcome to come.

“Central Presbyterian Church will be there, Episcopal churches, Methodist churches will be there, everyone is welcome, we hope it will be a great community event,” Kurtz said.

Leaders are encouraging people to wear face masks to the service, but they say they feel safe hosting the event outdoors.

Usually, the sunrise service would attract hundreds of people, but Kurtz says they expect a much smaller number this year.

“We have been preaching to an empty church, so it feels so good to see people we haven’t seen in a year,” Kurtz said.