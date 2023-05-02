Rogers chefs firing up their stoves for 'Soup Sunday'

The event returns to Rogers on Sunday, where the non-profit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families will host the "soup off."

ROGERS, Ark. — Local non-profit Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families are set to gather local chefs and restaurants for a friendly “soup off" event for a good cause at the Rogers Convention Center on Sunday, Feb. 5.

“I always say I’m 70% humanitarian and 30% chef, and this is what we want to do. These are the events that we want to participate in that help build the community and help support amazing local causes," Chef-Owner of Conifer Matthew Cooper says.

For the past six Soup Sunday events, Cooper has created a different soup each year from scratch. But this year’s soup will stand out for what it won't have.

“This year we’re going to do a vegan mushroom soup with coconut, parsnip, and fennel... we’re getting that ready to do the roasted stock right now,” Cooper explained.

Preparing food and giving back comes from the heart of Chef Cooper.

“We always try to make something that really represents not only us as a restaurant but what we have to offer,” Cooper said.

For twenty-two years, Soup Sunday has provided local chefs and restaurants the opportunity to showcase their work for a good cause.

“This is our largest fundraiser in Northwest Arkansas that continues to support the work we do here. So this fundraiser supports the advocacy, the outreach, the coalition building, and the time that we spend researching for those good policy solutions,” said the Development Director for AACF, Missy Darwin-Kincaid.

Twenty-four restaurants will be featured in this year’s event, and organizers say it’s a great way to discover local restaurants while supporting the community at the same time.

“All of these soups are made for our event, and they’re donated. These restaurants are donating their time, their wonderful resources, and most of our chefs will be in person. They really like coming and interacting with the audience and the guests that are there,” said Darwin-Kincaid

This is a family-friendly event that starts at 4 p.m. and lasts until 6:30 p.m. at the Rogers Convention Center. Tickets start at $10 for kids over the age of four and $35 for adults.

