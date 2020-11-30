Local blood drive offers chance to win 2020 Nissan Kicks in exchange for blood donation

Everyone who participates in a Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive will be automatically entered to win.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), a non-profit provider of blood and plasma for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is inviting blood donors to "Get Their Kicks," and participate in an upcoming blood drive for the chance to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks.

The Drive 2 Save Lives Blood Drive will be held from Dec. 1 to Jan. 31, and everyone who donates blood at a CBCO blood drive will automatically be entered for a chance to win.

Weekly finalists will be drawn each Monday afternoon during the contest, one of which will drive away in a new compact SUV at the grand prize drawing on Feb. 6.

“We are so excited to present this opportunity to our loyal blood donors,” CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts said. “The pandemic has taken a toll on blood donations and our hope is that donors will be excited about this chance of making someone’s dream come true - winning a new car while saving local lives.”

CBCO says that on behalf of local hospital patients, it thanks blood donors from across the region for giving life to their community.

For full contest rules, go to www.cbco.org/drive/.

During the Drive 2 Save Lives blood drive, all successful blood donors will receive a free long-sleeved t-shirt.

The Drive 2 Save Lives promotion is sponsored by Youngblood Kia Nissan, KOLR 10, Ozarks Fox, KOZL 27 and Ozarksfirst.com.