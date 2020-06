The accident occurred Tuesday morning, and the Benton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one fatality.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police report that a fatal accident occurred around 8:34 a.m. on Tuesday (June 23) on Highway 412 in Benton County between Tontitown and Siloam Springs.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person was killed during the collision.