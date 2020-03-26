Local barber uses musical humor to help pass time during coronavirus closings

A 75-year-old retired musician, now barber, wrote a few comedic songs about the coronavirus pandemic, such as "She's Got Them COVID-19 Haircut Blues."

FORT SMITH, Ark. — 75-year-old retired musician turned barbershop owner from Fort Smith, Bobby Goodwin has ‘them haircut blues.’

Salons and barbershops were ordered to close doors in the state of Arkansas Mar. 25, and barbers like Bobby hope to be working again soon.

Bobby is using his musical talents and sense of humor to make the best of things, however.

“Now, with lots of time on my hands, I decided to dust off my old guitar, and write a few Pandemic Blues songs,” said Bobby. “I feel that people need a little humor, just to help them cope with this present situation, which has people quarantined in their homes. “

After closing his shop doors, Bobby wrote “She’s Got the COVID-19 Haircut Blues,” describing the struggles of women everywhere who just need a little professional hair love.

He also wrote “Toilet Paper Blues,” a song about a man running out of toilet paper and being down to only one “square sheet” on the spool, and “Beans and Cornbread,” about a man who hoarded 100 pounds of beans and 100 pounds of cornmeal amid the COVID-19 crisis.