Local axe throwers to compete in world championship competition

The championship will take place Dec. 4-6 in Atlanta.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Two axe throwers from Northwest Arkansas are headed to the world championship and will represent Urban Forest Axe House in the competition.

"Axe throwing is one of the fastest-growing indoor recreational activities in the United States and so we launched this as a night and weekend project and it has taken over."

Local throwers Bryce Paden, co-owner of Urban Forest Axe House, and Nick Smallwood are getting ready to face 128 champions from all over the world on Dec. 4.

The concept is simple, pick up an axe and throw it behind the line. But with dual play, it becomes a bit more tricky.

"When we're throwing we stand side by side and we're actually probably a touch closer than this but whenever we throw at a target we throw at the same target at the same time."

The even has a total of $50,000 in prize money.

"There's thousands of competitors across the world, I think from 30 different countries that compete in the world axe throwing league and the top 128 qualify for World Championship."

Win or lose, the two say they are just glad to be a part of this up and coming sport.

"It's fun being on the ground floor of something that is now gained a really big following but is still such a young sport and so this is only the third world championships for the world axe throwing league so it's really cool to be apart of a sport and grow it from the ground up."