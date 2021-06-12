Local artist raising funds for Fayetteville elementary school

Ray Easley began his work on the "WE GOT SPIRIT" project to raise money to help with much-needed improvements at Fayetteville schools.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A local artist is raising funds through his work to benefit Fayetteville schools.

Northwest Arkansas native Ray Easley was a student at Leverett Elementary School. He began his work on the "WE GOT SPIRIT" project to raise money to help with much-needed improvements at Fayetteville schools.

“I wanted to go to Leverett and make relief prints for another body of work but when I walked the halls of the school, memories came back and the concept changed,” Easley said. “With this project, I get to revisit so many places that influenced me as a young child and hopefully use my art to improve them.”

One of the first things Easley wants to do with the funds raised is update the outdoor basketball goals at Leverett Elementary. Proceeds from Easley's prints will be sold and donated to the school district for renovations on the courts.

One piece in the collection "Take Your Shot" is a digital print from a charcoal relief print made from rubbing the outdoor court asphalt where Easly once played as a child.

“I remember playing basketball there with friends and having no worries,” Easley said. “The letters are made from different surfaces of the school, it’s a cool relationship between space, memory, and art.”

Easley received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Houston and earned his MFA from the University of Wisconsin. He says he hopes to give back to the schools that made it possible to pursue his passion for art.

“I now have the opportunity to take my education and impact my community with art. That’s a dream come true,” Easley said.