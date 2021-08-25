Local Arkansas set up food aid in Tennessee for flooding victims

Two local men have been in Waverly, Tennessee serving meals since Tuesday, August 24 to victims of the devasting flooding.

WAVERLY, Tenn. — A Bentonville man and his friend were watching the devastating flooding taking place in Waverly, Tennessee, the town hit hardest by the flooding when they decided that they had to do something.

The flooding in Tennessee has left communities damaged, 3 people missing, and 18 people dead.

Brian Davis and Mark Meek have been in Waverly serving meals, initially using Sam's Club donations, since early Tuesday morning.

Davis says there wasn't much conversation between the two about whether they should make the trip to Waverly.

"He texted me the other morning and said hey what are your plans for the next two or three days," says Davis. "I texted back and said that’s a loaded question, I need more details. We got on the phone and discussed it and I said let’s go."

Davis says since they have been there, they have run out of food a few times but were able to quickly restock by the outpouring of food donations.

"It’s crazy the amount of outpouring of love and supports this has cause they are getting so many donations that they had to turn people away, just come back next week," said Davis.

Davis says that it has been miserably hot in Waverly but says he would have it any other way. "Just to see the smile on people’s faces when they walk up and get a hot meal knowing that you’re making a difference that keeps us going," said Davis.