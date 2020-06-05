Local Airbnb's prepare as out of state travel restriction is lifted

On Tuesday (May 5) Governor Asa Hutchinson lifted the travel ban to out of state travelers not coming from "hot spots."

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — With the governor lifting the ban on out of state travelers in Arkansas, local bed and breakfast owners are preparing for business to pick back up.

While there have been some visitors in and out of hotels and Airbnb's, the majority of events that bring people into town have stopped due to COVID-19, meaning bookings have stopped as well.

Soon after the virus spread to the United States, travel came to a screeching halt.

"Well initially it was really scary because everybody cancelled," said Airbnb host Amy Drummonds.

Over the last several weeks, Airbnb hosts in the area say business took a major decline.

Tim Stidham's rental jumped from being booked almost every day of the month to just five or six days.

"Really everything that we need to drive business is now closed down so it's just been a struggle to get the bills paid," Stidham said.

Concerts, graduations, sporting events and all major business drivers have been cancelled.

On Tuesday (May 5) Governor Asa Hutchinson lifted the travel ban to out of state travelers not coming from "hot spots."

Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek told the Board of Trustees that the Razorback Football team is planning to begin practice again in mid-July to prepare for the season to begin as scheduled in September.

"We have every football game rented this year already for 2020 and you know if that doesn't come back, if concerts don't come back, if Dickson Street doesn't come back we're just going to see a large hit for the year," Stidham said.

Extra cleaning, more time between stays and lower rates are all steps hosts say they've been taking. They say when the time comes for visitors to return, their doors will be open.