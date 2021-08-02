Loanpal opening new operating center in Bentonville, bringing over 100 new jobs to region

The company says its new office will be located at 8th Street Market in Bentonville and will open in early March of 2021.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Loanpal announced Monday (Feb. 8) that it would be opening a new operating center in Northwest Arkansas, bringing over 100 new financial technology jobs to the region.

Loanpal is a point-of-sale payment platform for sustainable home solutions. They offer homeowners payment options that enable them to save money while updating their homes with modern technologies such as solar power, battery storage and energy-smart heating and cooling.

The company says its new office will be located at 8th Street Market in Bentonville and will open in early March of 2021.

Loanpal said it plans to hire local positions in customer operations, partner management, software engineering and data science. Loanpal will also be relocating several of its current employees to Bentonville to help build the company's presence in the area.

“I am inspired to accelerate the growth of our company in Arkansas and look forward to making meaningful contributions in the Heartland,” said Hayes Barnard, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Loanpal. “At the heart of our business is a drive to create more mission-driven American jobs that people are proud of, while building technology to connect a world in which we all live more sustainably.”

Loanpals extension into Northwest Arkansas has gained approval from state leaders such as Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston.

“One of my first priorities when I came into office as governor was to strengthen our state’s workforce in technology and computer science,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “Today, I am proud of the progress that we have made. Loanpal is a remarkable company, and their decision to locate a facility here in Arkansas is another example of the growth our state continues to see in the fintech industry.”

“We love to see tech jobs coming to Arkansas, and Loanpal’s decision to locate in Northwest Arkansas speaks volumes about the faith they have in our workforce,” said Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “These jobs will go a long way in improving economic conditions and quality of life for the region.”

Bentonville leaders say they are excited to welcome Loanpals into their community.

“The positioning of this new location in the heart of Bentonville strengthens our economy by attracting tech talent and it also increases opportunity for local small businesses,” said Graham Cobb, president and CEO of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re proud to encourage and support moves like this, which demonstrate that efforts to showcase this 21st Century Community through events like the NWA Technology Summit are paying dividends. Congratulations to Loanpal and to the team working collaboratively to build the next generation of Bentonville.”

“Our community is constantly growing, and the recruitment of companies, like Loanpal, to our city is a big factor in Bentonville’s growth,” said Stephanie Orman, Bentonville mayor. “Our city is a wonderful place to live, work and play, and the companies that join us here help to improve that quality of life in our area.”