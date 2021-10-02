LL Flooring opens first store in Fort Smith, third in Arkansas

The new Fort Smith store offers PictureIt, an online tool that allows customers to upload photos of any room to preview how new options will look in their space.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — Lumber Liquidators, now LL Flooring, a specialty retailer of high-quality, hard-surface flooring, opened its first store in Fort Smith on Jan. 22.

The Fort Smith location is the company's third retail location in Arkansas.

The new Fort Smith store, located at 2801 McKinley Ave., will showcase LL Flooring’s newest store layout, featuring a Design Center with video capability where store associates can collaborate with customers to find the best floor for any vision or project and visualize how it will look using the PictureIt floor visualizer.

This online tool allows customers to upload a photo of any room and select from hundreds of LL floors to preview how they will look in their space.

More than 400 varieties of floors in the latest styles including solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, waterproof vinyl, porcelain tile, bamboo and cork are available to view in-store and online at LLFlooring.com.

“Our store team is excited to help customers here in the Ft. Smith community to discover beautiful and on-trend flooring for their homes,” said Charles Tyson, President and CEO of LL Flooring. “We pride ourselves on being out front with the latest styles and designs to ensure customers can fulfill the vision they have for the spaces they’re creating.”

The new Fort Smith location offers installation services as well as moldings, accessories and tools to support do-it-yourself (DIY) efforts.

“As the retail experience has evolved, LL Flooring has been at the forefront to offer customers several options to curate floor options and provide expert guidance through our helpful digital resources. They’re great extensions of our in-store experience,” said Tyson.

Fort Smith store hours:

Monday - Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sundays: 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.