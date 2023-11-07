Little Rock Zoo announces 2023 Hiland Dairy Dollar Day

The Little Rock Zoo and Hiland Dairy announced that the Hiland Dairy Dollar Day will be happening on Saturday, July 15.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Zoo and Hiland Dairy have announced that the Hiland Dairy Dollar Day will be happening on Saturday, July 15, with admission to the zoo costing just $1. They are also offering free parking.

The Hiland Dollar Day will feature festive, interactive programs that the entire family can enjoy. The zoo will also have hydration stations offering free water and they will also have multiple first aid stations set up.

There will be several Hiland products on sale for only $1 including iced tea, milk, and other beverages.

“Hiland Dairy has a history of over 220 years of serving Arkansas families and communities with the best of the best dairy products and that’s a commitment to families and to quality. Hiland Dairy and the Little Rock Zoo share those traits,” said Joy Matlock, Little Rock Zoo Marketing Director.

Zoo gates will open at 9:00 a.m. and the last guests will be admitted at 3:30 p.m. The zoo will close to the public at 4:00 p.m.