Little Rock introduces plan to build tiny homes for homeless

One question on many people's minds— How are Arkansas communities helping the homeless population? We spoke with one LR city leader who shared their plan to help.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — For months, we've been looking to answer the question "How are Arkansas communities helping the homeless population?"

Now, to answer that question and give a solution, the City of Little Rock has introduced a plan to assist with overcrowded shelters.

They are planning on building a micro-home village on Roosevelt— and the village will have 80 homes.

There will also be a community center with a kitchen, offices, bathrooms, and an emergency shelter with 20 beds. Outside, there will be animal kennels and planters for a garden and a security building.

"One of the things that can help end homelessness is having housing available," said Kevin Howard, Director of Housing and Neighborhood Programs.

It's a project that's been three years in the making.

With more than 500 people who need shelter at any given time in Little Rock, this village will help overcrowded non-profits.

It will also help with emergency beds for those who need a place to stay overnight.

The property is within range of transportation with Rock Region Metro. It is also within distance of two grocery stores.

The total cost is expected to be around $3 million and the money will come from the city and federal funds.

The City still needs to finalize the purchase of the property, which is estimated to cost around $200,000.

They will then put out requests for non-profits to apply for the management of the site.