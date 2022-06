The Little Rock Police Department is searching for 11-month-old Damir Goodloe and 4-year-old Laneil Kelly who may be with their mother.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help in searching for Damir Goodloe and Laneil Kelly.

Police say both children are believed to be in the company of their biological mother who currently does not have custody of the children.

Damir Goodloe is 11 months old and Laneil Kelly is 4 years old.

If you know of their whereabouts, contact us at 501-371-4829.