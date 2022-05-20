Watch: Little Rock police pull man from ledge of parking deck

A video shows Little Rock police officers pulling a man from ledge of parking deck, likely saving his life.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Friday, May 20, the Little Rock Police Department posted a video of what shows a few of their officers likely saving a man's life.

On May 12, officers responded to a 'rescue jumper' call after finding a man sitting on the ledge of a parking deck with his feet hanging over the edge.

The video shows officers calmly talking to the man involved, while also e explaining they had prior knowledge of the man being hearing impaired.

One of the officers then acted quickly, by grabbing the man an bringing him to safety.

Officers later took the man in crisis to the crisis stabilization unit.

The video ends with a message, encouraging any one to call the number you you or anyone you know is in a crisis at 800-482-9921 or 800-273-8255.