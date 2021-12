Police say Sergio Cazares was last known to be on Torey Pines Drive on Dec. 20. He was last seen wearing a galaxy pajama shirt, black pajama pants, and a gray jacket

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers are searching for an 11-year-old child who ran away from home.

Police say Sergio Cazares was last known to be on Torey Pines Drive on Dec. 20. He was last seen wearing a galaxy pajama shirt, black pajama pants, and a gray jacket.

Sergio is 5 ft. tall and weighs around 120 lbs.