Little Rock officer facing felony charges after shooting man

A Little Rock police officer is now facing felony charges after shooting and injuring the driver of a vehicle on Sept. 30.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A Little Rock police officer is facing a felony charge after he shot a man last weekend.

LRPD said it started with a car chase and now the officer is off the job while the investigation continues.

"Due to the severity of the violations observed I believe it imperative that immediate action be taken to protect the public, our internal policies, and the law," said Heath Helton, Chief of Police for Little Rock.

On Saturday night at around two in the morning, LRPD officers were chasing a car around Mabelvale Pike when they lost track of it. During their search, they saw a truck circling the area.

"That vehicle stopped at the intersection of Mabelvale Circle and Mabelvale Pike at which time officers initiated a traffic stop," Chief Helton explained.

He went on to explain that officers approached the truck and asked the driver to get out.

Police said that driver was following the commands, but then the passenger climbed into the driver's side and attempted to flee.

That's when Officer Johvoni McClendon shot the man who was driving.

"The body-worn camera video and in-car video cameras were reviewed by command staff and myself. There's no doubt the actions of Officer McClendon are outside the department's policy related to the use of deadly force," Chief Helton described.

The man who was shot is expected to live.

Due to McClendon's actions, he now faces criminal charges. He is being charged with felony 1st-degree battery and misdemeanor 1st-degree assault.

However, he has pleaded not guilty to both.

"There are more than a thousand law enforcement officers courageously serving the citizens of Pulaski County every day. I'm obligated to hold public servants accountable when they betray the law," said Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Will Jones.

McClendon will now have an LRPD administrative hearing where they will decide on further discipline and the possible termination of his job.

LRPD said there have been three instances this year of an officer firing their weapon.

The last time an LRPD officer was charged for shooting another person was in 2017.