Little Rock police officer Terry McDaniel has been arrested by Benton police for domestic battery after "multiple marks and bruises" were found on a child.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested for domestic battery by the Benton Police Department on Monday.

According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to the arrest warrant that McDaniel had against him.

McDaniel, who lives in Benton, was subject to a recent investigation into a "child maltreatment report."

The investigation came after the child's mother reportedly found multiple marks and areas of bruising on the child's back, legs, and bottom.

The mother believes the bruising came after the child was struck with a belt. She reportedly took the child to be evaluated, with physicians deeming the injuries as signs of abuse and reporting the finding to police.

McDaniel has since been placed on administrative leave by LRPD after the department learned of the allegations.

McDaniel has been with the Little Rock Police Department since January of 2009.

LRPD confirmed that he will remain on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.