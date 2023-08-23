A Little Rock emergency dispatcher was shot and killed by her estranged husband, but she’s continuing her mission to save lives – even in death.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A dispatcher died on Wednesday after being shot at a Little Rock-area ambulance service's parking lot over the weekend— and her estranged husband was in custody for the shooting.

27-year-old Cassandra Pena-Romero was shot at the Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) parking lot in downtown Little Rock on Saturday.

Though she's no longer with us, she's still saving lives through organ donation— even in death.

On Wednesday afternoon, Little Rock Police and MEMS escorted her body to Arora for the donation. Workers there lined the streets to honor her.

"It may be a very difficult time for your family during that time. But knowing that you're able to benefit another person during your last day is always rewarding for the family. And it's a good thing for someone to do," Tasha Flowers with Arora said.

Flowers also explained how there's a waiting list full of people in need of life-saving organs and Pena-Romero made a big difference in those strangers' lives.

However, those who knew her are still grieving.

"This was a very tragic situation, for this MEMS dispatcher and we hate to see things like this happen," Flowers explained.

She also explained how, unfortunately, they see deaths like this on a regular basis.

"It does take a toll on you at times. However, our staff is very resilient. And we take each donor, and we honor them in every way possible," Flowers described.

Her husband. Omar Pena-Romero, who was arrested by police near Texarkana, Arkansas, on Saturday night, was being held in the Pulaski County jail without bond.

He was charged over the weekend with first-degree domestic battery, violation of a no-contact order, and unauthorized use of another person's property to facilitate a felony.

“Dispatchers are the first step of the life-saving work of emergency services, and Casandra was a true community hero,” said Greg Thompson, executive director of MEMS. “We appreciate the care she received at UAMS (University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences) and the valiant efforts of our law enforcement partners to quickly apprehend the suspect of this heinous act."

A Little Rock police spokesman said upgraded charges were expected to be filed against Omar Pena-Romero in the fatal shooting.

It was not clear if Omar Pena-Romero had an attorney representing him, and an arraignment had been set for Thursday for the original charges against him.

Cassandra Pena-Romero filed for divorce from her husband on Aug. 11 after he was arrested and charged with raping and assaulting her, according to court records.

A judge had ordered Pena-Romero to stay away from his wife's home and from MEMS about a week before the shooting.

The two had been married since October 2019.

Cassandra Pena-Romero worked for MEMS since 2021 which serves Little Rock and several surrounding areas.

Omar Pena-Romero worked for the agency until he was terminated earlier this month, a spokesperson for the service said.

According to the divorce filing, Omar Pena-Romero had voluntarily committed himself to a hospital psychiatric unit from Aug. 1 until Aug. 6.

He had shown his wife a suicide note on Aug. 7 and had threatened to physically harm her on several occasions, the filing said.