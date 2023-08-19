City of Little Rock participating in heat study

The city's sustainability office, partners and dozens of volunteers drove around Little Rock Saturday to map out the hottest areas.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We all feel the heat in the summertime, but certain areas are hotter than others.

Dozens of volunteers and organizations drove around Little Rock Saturday to find the hottest spots to learn how to cool them down.

More than 60 people met up to collect data for the heat mapping study.

Brittany Nichols with Little Rock's Sustainability Office said it's the first time they've done this study in Arkansas.

"Having an insight into the areas around town that need help will help us prioritize action," Nichols said. "This is the first step in finding those areas in the town that don't cool down in the evening, so that's why we're capturing this data at 6 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m."

They have tools that help them capture the city's GPS, humidity and temperature data.

"We have a group of 54 drivers and navigators that are going across the city, mapping heat with sensors attached to their vehicles," Nichols said.

The city will receive the data report in a few months that shows where the heat islands are located. After reviewing the info, they can move forward with cool-down strategies.

"We expect to see it downtown where there's a lot of buildings and dense development and roads," Nichols said. "But I'm excited to see what we don't know about ourselves already."

Volunteer Joe Klingbeil participated in the study because he wanted to be a part of anything that could enhance Little Rock's biking community.

"We've been riding for well over 20 years, and we enjoy it," Klingbeil said. "This opportunity lets us jump in and give a helping hand."

Klingbeil has noticed the heat difference in certain parts of the city, so he's strategic about when and where he rides.

"We look for the shaded areas," Klingbeil said. "We go early in the morning, just at daylight and try not to get overheated."

Nichols said the overall goal is to get grant funding to help develop long-term solutions like reflective pavement, more green space, trees and green roofs to make the city more comfortable in the summer.

"Having those areas around town identified so that we can help people find those cooler pads, whether they're walking, biking, or waiting for transits," Nichols said. "That will be an immediate use that can come with this project."