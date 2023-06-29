City of Little Rock reminds residents that personal firework use is illegal

As the 4th of July holiday approaches, Little Rock city officials remind residents that personal firework use is illegal and a violation of city code.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We're just days away from the Independence Day holiday, and as the day quickly approaches, Little Rock city officials want to remind residents that the personal use of fireworks and celebratory gunfire are violations of city code.

Not only is the personal use of fireworks illegal, but it can lead to injuries or property damage— so it's best to leave it to the professionals.

Residents are urged to celebrate the holiday by watching licensed, professional displays. Loud noises from fireworks can also cause fear, anxiety, and stress for people as well as pets.

Anyone who would like to report illegal firework activity is urged to send an email to LRPDFireworksViolations@LittleRock.gov.

Emergency communications personnel will begin monitoring the temporary email address beginning at 12:00 p.m., on June 30, and will continue until after the holiday.

If there is suspected gunfire, fireworks-related injuries, or property damage, residents are urged to call 911.