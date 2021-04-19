Little Flock police investigate fatal shooting

Officers responded to a shooting in the area of North Woods Lane Sunday (April 18). The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. — Little Flock police are currently investigating a fatal shooting.

According to the Little Flock Police Department, officers responded to a shooting in the area of North Woods Lane on Sunday (April 18).

Police say one person received a gunshot wound and later succumbed to their injuries.

The victim's identity and no other details surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the fatal shooting you're asked to contact Sgt. Shawn Hollis at 479-936-7911 or email shollis@littleflockpolice.com.