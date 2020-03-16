List of restaurants and groups providing lunch to kids while schools are closed due to coronavirus threat; List will be updated

ARKANSAS, USA — Here is a list of restaurants and organizations that are providing food for our area's children while they are home from school due to coronavirus threat. We will update as we receive new information.

Alma School District - Alma schools have provided a list of locations free lunch can be picked up. For those who cannot travel, contact the location nearest to you on the list, and they will deliver. This Facebook post from School Board President, Carrie Jernigan has the list of lunch pickup locations. Food can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.