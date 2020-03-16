x
List of restaurants and groups providing lunch to kids while schools are closed due to coronavirus threat; List will be updated

Here is a list of local restaurants and groups providing meals whiles schools are closed due to the risk of coronavirus.
ARKANSAS, USA — Here is a list of restaurants and organizations that are providing food for our area's children while they are home from school due to coronavirus threat.  We will update as we receive new information.

Fort Smith:

Carrot Dirt - Fort Smith

Clean Cookin' - Fort Smith

Alma:

Alma School District - Alma schools have provided a list of locations free lunch can be picked up. For those who cannot travel, contact the location nearest to you on the list, and they will deliver. This Facebook post from School Board President, Carrie Jernigan has the list of lunch pickup locations. Food can be picked up between 10 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Fayetteville:

CJ's Burgers - Fayetteville

Big sexy food -  Fayetteville

Marcos pizza - Fayetteville, Bentonville, Springdale

J's - Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers

Springdale:

Springdale School Cafeterias - Springdale school cafeterias will all be open today (Mar. 16).

Sammich Love - Springdale

Sams club - Springdale

Marcos pizza - Springdale, Fayetteville, Bentonville

JJ's - Springdale, Fayetteville, Rogers

Johnson:

Wrights BBQ - Johnson

Bentonville:

Marcos pizza - Bentonville, Springdale, Fayetteville

Rogers:

JJ's - Rogers, Springdale, Fayetteville

