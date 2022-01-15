Martin Luther King Jr. celebrations

Due to inclement weather, many of the events are being held virtually.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council and the University of Arkansas are honoring Martin Luther King Jr. with events that celebrate his legacy.

Event Schedule

Sunday, Jan. 16

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Virtual Memorial Service at 3 p.m. featuring speaker Dr. Joe Daniels III, director, Supply Chain Sustainability (Walmart).

- Meeting ID: 827 1417 9842 Passcode: NWAMLK

Sunday, Jan. 17

8 a.m. - MLK Dream Keepers’ Virtual Youth UnityBreakfast

Meeting ID: 851 2731 4871 Passcode: NWAMLK

9:30 a.m. - MLK Dream Keepers’ Virtual Youth Engagement Program

Virtual Event

Meeting ID: 853 2400 1752: Passcode: NWAMLK

11:15 a.m. - MLK Virtual March

Meeting ID: 864 5866 4232 Passcode: NWAMLK

12 p.m. - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Noon Day Vigil Virtual Event

Join via Zoom.

1-3 p.m. - MLK Day of Service - Invasive Plant Removal Event

Fay Jones Woods portion of the Lower Ramble Park in Fayetteville

Volunteers will be working to pull and cut invasive shrubs and vines from the woods in an effort to improve the ecosystem health of the urban woodland area adjacent to the Razorback Greenway.

Saturday, Jan. 17

6 p.m. - 26th Annual Recommitment Virtual Event

During this event, MLK Scholarships will be awarded and the 2022 Salute to Greatness honorees will be recognized for outstanding community service.

Keynote speaker: Cedric Clark, vice president, and regional general manager (South Central Region), Sam’s Club.

Honorees:

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Dr. Jeffrey Murdock

Ernestine White-Gibson Individual Achievement Award recipient is Nate Walls Jr.

Rodney Momon Youth Award recipient is GeJuan Jordan

Rev. J.A. Hawkins Posthumous Award recipient is the late Brig Caldwell

Corporation of Year Award recipient is Clothes to Children, Emmily Leavy Founder & CEO

Last day for community drive

The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and NWA Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Council encourage the community to donate to the St. James Food Pantry.

You can make a monetary donation via CashApp: $NWAMLKCOUNCIL or PayPal on our website: www.nwamlk.org.

You can purchase tickets via Eventbrite.

For more information on these events, you can call John L Colbert at (479) 435-1393 or click here.