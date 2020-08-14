Here are all the wildfires burning in Colorado right now

Multiple wildfires are burning in Colorado's mountains.

COLORADO, USA — Weeks of hot and dry conditions have put most of the state under some form of drought warning, and wildfires are popping up throughout Colorado’s mountains.

This has led to a blanket of smoke over the Front Range as well as tough fire restrictions. Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon due to one fire, and a stretch of CO 14 in Poudre Canyon is shut down as well.

Check local regulations for rules regarding campfires if you do choose to camp this weekend. Click here for an interactive map by county.

>>> Watch the video above for the latest 9NEWS report on how the fires have impacted travel in Colorado.

Here’s a look at all of the wildfires burning across Colorado.

Cameron Peak Fire

Size: 4,600 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: 25 miles east of Walden and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass

Date reported: August 13

Evacuations: Multiple campgrounds have been evacuated and access to State Forest State Park is very limited.

Details: CO 14 is closed from Rustic to Gould due to the efforts to battle the Cameron Pass Fire, which started burning the afternoon of August 13. Firefighters are assisted by several helicopters, and additional resources and a type II team have been called.

Grizzly Creek Fire

Size: 13,441 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: Glenwood Canyon

Date reported: August 10

Evacuations: Multiple communities in Glenwood Canyon and Eagle County have received evacuation orders due to the growing blaze. The night of August 13, evacuation orders were given to people at Buck Point Drive, Coffee Pot Road and Sweetwater Road, which others placed under voluntary and pre-evacuation.

Details: The Grizzly Creek Fire nearly doubled in size between August 13 and August 14, with dry vegetation, steep terrain and continued dry conditions making things tough for firefighters.

Crews are working to protect structures in Glenwood Canyon along the I-70 corridor. The interstate remains closed, and drivers are asked to take US 285 to US 50 as a detour.

Pine Gulch Fire

Size: 73,713 acres

Containment: 7%

Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction

Date reported: July 31

Evacuations: The Garfield County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order for residents on Roan Creek (204) road, Clear Creek (211) road, Carr Creek (207) road and Brush Creek (209) road on Sunday night. Garfield County issued an evacuation order for residences on CR 202 on Saturday. There is a staffed road closure at Roan Creek Road (204) at North Dry Fork (200) road.

Details: Now one of the 20 largest fires in Colorado history, hundreds of firefighters are working on monitoring fire lines and conducting burnout operations.

As of Friday, the fire was most active to the northeast, and high winds are anticipated to make firefighters' jobs harder in the afternoon.

Williams Fork Fire

Size: 1,300 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: Near Hot Sulphur Springs on County Road 30 south of Williams Fork Reservoir.

Date reported: Aug. 14

Evacuations: At least two campgrounds near CR 30 are under evacuation orders. A CodeRED Alert issuing mandatory evacuations was sent to homes in the immediate vicinity of the Williams Fork Fire – not including the Fraser Valley, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

Details: The fire is growing east toward Church Park and is burning in a remote area with, intensive beetle kill, according to a tweet from the public affairs unit of the Arapaho Roosevelt National Forests & Pawnee National Grassland.

Goose Creek Fire

Size: 171 acres

Containment: 75%

Location: 13 miles south of Creede.

Date reported: June 28

Evacuations: None

Details: Rain has helped firefighters get a handle on this blaze, though pockets of heat will likely persist for the foreseeable future. A crew of six firefighters are on the scene to take care of potential flareups.