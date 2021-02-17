List of Arkansas post offices suspending deliveries due to winter weather

As of Wednesday, Feb. 17, dozens of post offices in Arkansas are suspending deliveries to ensure the safety of drivers as winter weather continues to inhibit safety on roads throughout the state.

"In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Arkansas District is temporarily suspending retail and delivery operations at the following Post Offices until further notice. The Postal Service will provide additional information when regular operations resume," the USPS said in a press release.