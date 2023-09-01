List: Local events celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.

Check out the list of local events that will be held to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — With Martin Luther King Day quickly approaching, local events are being held across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Here is a list of events near you:

Northwest Arkansas

Jan 14: Community Service Project from 9-11 a.m. at 1500 N Sang Ave. Fayetteville.

Jan 14: 27th Annual MLK Recommitment Celebration from 5-6 p.m. at Fayetteville Public Library Event Center.

Jan 14: Consecrating Hallowed Ground at 12:45 p.m. in Springdale.

Jan 15: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at The Historic St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Fayetteville.

Jan. 16: MLK Dream Keepers Youth Breakfast at 8 a.m. at Janelle Y. Hembree Alumni House located at 91 N Razorback Rd. in Fayetteville.

Jan. 16: MLK Dream Keepers' Youth Engagement Program at 9:30 a.m. at the University of Arkansas HPER Building in Fayetteville.

Jan. 16: MLK Freedom March at 11 a.m. at the corner of MLK Blvd. & Razorback Road in Fayetteville.

Jan 16: University of Arkansas Noon-Day Vigil at 12 p.m. at U of A Faulkner Center for Performing Arts in Fayetteville.

River Valley

Jan 15: A Concert of Prayer at 5 p.m. at James Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4916 High Street in Fort Smith.

From Jan. 16-21: Peanut Butter Drive at the University of Arkansas - Fort Smith (UAFS) and Elm Grove Community Center in Fort Smith there will be collection boxes from the River Valley Regional Food Bank to collect peanut butter.

Jan. 16: Symbolic March Around MLK Park at 9:30 a.m. at Elm Grove Community Center and MLK Park in Fort Smith.

Jan. 16: MLK Day Breakfast and Panel Discussion: Crossing the Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Fostering Community-Based Solutions at 7:30 a.m. at Elm Grove Community Center and MLK Park in Fort Smith.

Panelists include:

Carl Geffken, Fort Smith City Administrator

Fort Smith City Administrator Keith Gibson, Businessman, and member of the Arkansas State Highway Commission

Businessman, and member of the Arkansas State Highway Commission Dr. Ann-Gee Lee, UAFS Professor of English and Rhetoric; Advisor to the UAFS Cultural Network; Read This Program Advisor; and Literacy Council Board Member

UAFS Professor of English and Rhetoric; Advisor to the UAFS Cultural Network; Read This Program Advisor; and Literacy Council Board Member Karla Palma , Community Organizer, Arkansas United Community Coalition

, Community Organizer, Arkansas United Community Coalition Jay Richardson, State Representative-District 49

Jan. 19: A Public Lecture on the Civil Rights Movement by Dr. Matt McCoy at Garner 201 at UAFS in Fort Smith from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m

Jan. 20: A Public Presentation on Collaboration to Foster Cultural Tolerance by Dr. Ann-Gee Lee from 1-1:50 p.m. at Vines 235 at UAFS in Fort Smith.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device