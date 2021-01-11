List: Freebies and discounts for Veterans Day

Several restaurants and businesses are offering veterans and active-duty military members discounts this Veterans Day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — With Veterans Day approaching many businesses are offering free services or discounts to those who have served our country.

The following companies are holding specials for veterans this holiday:

Chili's: Free meal from a select menu for veterans on Nov. 11.

Golden Corral: For the 21st year, Golden Corral will serve a complimentary “thank you” meal to all active-duty military personnel, retirees, National Guard, reserves and veterans of all branches of service on Military Appreciation Night (Veteran’s Day: Nov. 11, 2021 from 5-9 p.m.) All active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to visit their nearest Golden Corral to enjoy a free dinner buffet and beverage. The Military Appreciation Night offer is available at all Golden Corral restaurants nationwide.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active military can get a free $5 hot-n-ready lunch combo.

Red Robin: When veterans and active military members register for Red Robin Royalty by Nov. 1, they'll get a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries added to their account – redeemable one-time, Monday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 13 for dine-in or to-go.

Sports Clips: In addition to supporting Help A Hero, many Sport Clips locations will offer free haircuts to active duty U.S. service members and veterans on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021, with valid proof of service.

Starbucks: Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee on Nov. 11 for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. stores.

Target: All U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families can use a 10% military appreciation discount in stores or online in early November.

Torchy's Tacos: Veterans and active military with an invitation to enjoy a meal on us, with a complimentary taco and beverage. Dine-in and pick-up orders placed by phone or in-person only; offer not available for online orders or delivery.

Walgreens: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can receive a 20% discount off a regular priced item in store Nov. 11-14.

Walk-On’s: Walk-On’s is honoring veterans by offering all active and retired service members a complimentary Scholarship Burger and a side of fries on Nov. 11.