Lineus Medical awarded $100K in TDP funding from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Economic Development Commission’s Technology Development Program (TDP) has awarded $100,000 to healthcare startup Lineus Medical of Fayetteville.
The TDP program helps develop new technology-based products and processes through royalty-based financing for qualified science and technology projects with a potential for economic and employment growth in Arkansas.
In a news release Monday (Aug. 23), Lineus Medical officials say the funding will be used to further develop BVAD (Bifurcated Venous Access Device), Lineus Medical’s patented, dual lumen, peripheral IV catheter.
