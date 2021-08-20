Lineup for Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair released

All shows are free with your paid gate admission. Discount ride ticket specials go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m.

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is returning for 2021 and officials have announced the artists who will be coming to the River Valley.

This year's lineup includes Colt Ford, Eddie Montgomery and Xtreme Bulls

All shows are free with your paid gate admission. Discount ride ticket specials go on sale Friday, August 27 at 10 a.m.

The fair is set for September 24 through October 2.

According to its website, the Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is a community project sponsored by the Arkansas-Oklahoma Regional Education and Promotion Association, Inc. The Association, which is an all-volunteer, not-for-profit corporation, was organized exclusively for the purpose of educating and informing the residents of Western Arkansas and Eastern Oklahoma about agricultural matters.

