Line backed up for miles for Lowell COVID-19 vaccination clinic

The line was backed up for miles starting before 8:00 a.m. as thousands arrived to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

LOWELL, Arkansas — After Governor Hutchinson's announcement of extending the public health emergency, he's paying a visit to see how Arkansans are working to get back to normal.

As Arkansas continues its vaccination efforts, another clinic in Lowell is up and running Friday (Feb. 26) in Northwest Arkansas.

James Beck said he didn’t expect to see so many people lined up but the process was easy. “You just drive up and get the shot," he said.

William and Kathy Jeffrey didn’t mind waiting in line for it. “You know we’re old. We needed the vaccine,” said Kathy.

It’s been a long time coming for the Jeffreys as they’ve patiently anticipated getting the vaccine.

“We haven’t seen our grandkids in almost two years,” they said. “They’re at that age where they're growing fast,” said Kathy.

That is a big reason you could find the Jeffreys in line today.

After people receive the vaccine in their car, they’re asked to come to these designated observation parking lots for 30 minutes to make sure there’s no serious reaction To the vaccine.