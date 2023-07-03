4-day school week proposed at Lincoln school districts

Tuesday, the Lincoln school district hosted a community forum event to present parents and guardians on the new 4-day school week proposal.

LINCOLN, Arkansas — Though Tuesday night district did not vote on anything, the board says it wants to try the concept and if it does not work for their kids, parents say they want the district to reconsider.

Dozens of parents gathered to ask questions and express concerns about the 4-day school week proposal. The district says it can help with the recruitment and retention of staff.

One parent said, "If we're reducing them to smaller weeks it's not preparing them for the workforce, it's not practical to encourage that behavior."

In Arkansas, 29 school districts operate four days a week—superintendent Dr. Maryann Spears says the district has been talking with other districts to see how to make the shorter week work for Lincoln schools.

"The pros to this are attendance increase —they've got that extra day off to improve their mental health— and discipline issues are a lot less with this," said Dr. Spears.

The idea is to have Mondays off, and an extra 60 to 75 minutes for the remainder of the days in the week. Dr. Spears says having Mondays off would work better for staff and students to schedule any appointments and help students who travel for athletics. Additionally, most federal holidays fall on a Monday anyways.

"They have a pretty packed weekend so taking a Monday off for them to rest and get back in the groove and start on Tuesday so we get four protected days of instruction. I think it's going to be a win-win for Lincoln schools," Dr.Spears explained.

Although some parents say otherwise, with one saying, "There are kids out there that need extra work, so you take them out of that environment one extra day... you just shot yourself in the foot because they just fell back because I know with my daughter I have to stay on her."

At the meeting, most parents' concerns were centered around where kids will go on the proposed off day. Those who are for the 4-day school week say it opens opportunities for help from the community.

"Where we can either create a program or have some high school students that are helping out with child care. I think when there's a need this community always rises to the challenge. so I think there are way more pros than cons," Said Lincoln school parent Heather Keenen.

The Lincoln school district will vote on the proposal at the next board meeting on Monday, March 13th, at 5 p.m. unless the school board decides they need more time to think about this initiative.

