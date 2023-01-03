LIHEAP applications open for Arkansas residents

LIHEAP helps eligible Arkansas receive financial assistance for utilities.

ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin in most areas on Jan. 9.

This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for winter utilities.

Eligibility is determined by household size and income.

Arkansas LIHEAP offers two types of benefit payments:

Regular: fixed benefit that considers the household income, the number of household members, and the type of energy source (e.g., electricity, gas, propane, wood, pellets).

Crisis: benefit up to a maximum amount established by policy that will prevent disconnection, restore service or provide energy/fuel when supply is gone

In order to apply for LIHEAP, you must apply through the organization that operates within the county you live in.

Washington County: Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County. Call 479-872-7479 to schedule an appointment.

Crawford, Sebastian counties: Crawford-Sebastian Community Development. Call 479-785-2303 or pick up an application at the office at 1617 South Zero.

To view a map of the state to find out where your community organization is, click here

Documents required to apply:

A photo ID

Social Security card (household members age 18 or older)

Social Security numbers (household minors)

Copies of your most recent utility bills

Proof of income

Proof of residency (current utility bills provide proof)

Officials say assistance will be available until April or funds are completely expended, whichever comes first.

LIHEAP is offered by community organizations throughout the state. For more information click here.

For tips to help manage your Entergy Arkansas bill, click here.

