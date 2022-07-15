Arkansas residents can soon apply for summer utility bill help

LIHEAP helps eligible Arkansas receive financial assistance for summer utilities.

ARKANSAS, USA — The application period for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) will begin on July 25.

This program is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and helps eligible residents receive financial assistance for summer utilities.

Eligibility is determined by household size and income. Officials say a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible.

Arkansas LIHEAP offers two types of benefit payments:

Regular: fixed benefit that considers the household income, the number of household members, and the type of energy source (e.g., electricity, gas, propane, wood, pellets).

Crisis: benefit up to a maximum amount established by policy that will prevent disconnection, restore service or provide energy/fuel when supply is gone

In order to apply for LIHEAP, you must apply through the organization that operates within the county you live in.

For those who live in Benton, Carroll and Madison counties, contact Our Healthy Communities

Washington County: Economic Opportunity Agency of Washington County

To view a map of the state to find out where your community organization is, click here

Documents required to apply:

A photo ID

Social Security card (household members age 18 or older)

Social Security numbers (household minors)

Copies of your most recent utility bills

Proof of income

Proof of residency (current utility bills provide proof)

Officials say assistance will be available until Sept. 30 or funds are completely expended, whichever comes first.

The program will have another application period to assist with winter heating costs beginning in January.

LIHEAP is offered throughout community organizations throughout the state. For more information click here.

For tips to help manage your Entergy Arkansas bill, click here.

